CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $136.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $136.69.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

