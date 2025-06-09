Fenimore Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $68,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 368,395 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.07 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

