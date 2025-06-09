Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for approximately 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ambev by 1,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546,800 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

