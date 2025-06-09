NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 327,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Unilever by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

