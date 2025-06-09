NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPU opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $150.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

