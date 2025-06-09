Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

