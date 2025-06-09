Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 14,346 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,492,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

