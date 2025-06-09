NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $326.74 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

