iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,165,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

