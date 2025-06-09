Courier Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,654,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

