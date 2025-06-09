Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $50,792,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6%

STX stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,760,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

