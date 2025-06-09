Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.79 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.