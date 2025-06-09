iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.8%

EFG stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

