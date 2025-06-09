Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Okta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $823,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock worth $2,697,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -300.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

