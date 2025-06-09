Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $519.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.58.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

