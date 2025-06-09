Wiser Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 942.6% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

