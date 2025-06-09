NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.