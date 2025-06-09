Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after acquiring an additional 246,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Roblox Trading Up 1.7%

RBLX opened at $95.80 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,354,101 shares of company stock valued at $256,430,887. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.