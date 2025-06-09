Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $276.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

