Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,166 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $76,712,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $416.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

