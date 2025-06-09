212,361 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 212,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 121,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the period.

SPIB opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

