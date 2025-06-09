Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VTI stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

