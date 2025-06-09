Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $24,339,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.27 and a 200 day moving average of $425.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

