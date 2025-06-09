NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

