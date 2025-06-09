Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 157.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

