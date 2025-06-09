Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

