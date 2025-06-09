Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Lifted by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $472.71 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

