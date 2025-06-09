Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.09 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

