Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 2,178,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 926,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20.
Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 EPS for the current fiscal year.
As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.
Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.
