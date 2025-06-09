Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

