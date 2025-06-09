Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $384.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

