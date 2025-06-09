Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $489.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.58.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

