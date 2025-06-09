Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

