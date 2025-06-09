iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Lifted by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,676,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,683,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.