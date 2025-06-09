Single Point Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after purchasing an additional 783,161 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

