Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,862 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.