Vert Asset Management LLC Has $20.50 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 7.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,777,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

