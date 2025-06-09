Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $79.41 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.