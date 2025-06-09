25 LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.