Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,030.70 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $919.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.