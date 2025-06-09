Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,264.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $42.31 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

