McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.7% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after buying an additional 519,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

