U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.