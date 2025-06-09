Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

