Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $4,015,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.86 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

