Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

