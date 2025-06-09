Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 374 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total transaction of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,599.88. The trade was a 79.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

