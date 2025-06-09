Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vertiv by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertiv by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.