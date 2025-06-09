Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

