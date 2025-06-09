B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.63) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.17) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.29).

BME stock opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 497.10 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. On average, analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

